George Ezra has split from his girlfriend.

The 'Shotgun' hitmaker had been dating singer Florrie for three years but she moved out of their London home a few months ago, though they are still on good terms with one another.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: They split up a few months ago but it was amicable and they remain on good terms.

''It's not been an easy time, especially with everything else going on in the world.

''But George is keeping his head down and finding the positives in everything that has happened.''

The 26-year-old singer has admitted he's finding it tough living alone while self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said on his 'Phone A Friend' podcast, he said: ''It's just made it obvious to me how much I rely on human contact.

''I felt it sneaking in. It was like, 'What's that? Oh you feel a bit alone'.''

And George joked he was even considering setting up an account on OnlyFans, where paying subscribers get access to explicit photos and videos.

He joked: ''I'm close to it. I'm that alone.''

George previously insisted he is much ''more rock 'n' roll'' in his personal life than his public image suggests.

He said: ''In my private life, I would say I'm more rock 'n' roll.

''Alcohol is brilliant, because after one pint it's the best idea in the world to have another.

''I'm not wholesome when I'm with my friends at the pub.

''I'm similar to most 26 year olds.

''When I first started out I was never sure how the media was going to portray me.

''And when it was as this safe, smiley, sweet young man, I went, 'I can roll with that.'

''So that's why I always get funny about the rock'n' roll thing.

''Any mistakes I need to make, like anybody else my age, will be with people who I trust, behind closed doors.''