George Ezra doesn't consider himself a ''comeback act''.

The 24-year-old musician has been off the radar for a short while but back on the music scene with his new single 'Don't Matter Now'.

However, the star doesn't think the release of his latest single marks him as a returning artist.

Speaking to NME magazine, he said: ''I don't think I am a comeback act, if that makes sense. If I'd done an Adele 'Hello' advert during 'The X Factor', going, 'Alright! It's been a while ...' people would be like, 'Who the f**k is this?'''

And the star has admitted he was an ''anxious person'' when he released his debut album 'Wanted on Voyage'.

He explained: ''For the first time, I was an anxious person. I convinced myself other people would be able to tell what was going on in my head. But then I realised nobody knows.''

And George has revealed he penned his latest track to encourage people not to worry about unimportant things.

He said: ''I tell crowds I wrote this song when the biggest thing we had to worry about was whether David Cameron had a sleepover with a pig. and it's true, those were the headlines then. but in the last 18 months it's all changed.

''I don't want it to come across the wrong way. I just think some of us do';t do ourselves any favours by constantly being involved.''