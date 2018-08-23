George Clooney has been named the highest-earning actor of the last year by Forbes in its annual list for 2018, making $239 million – but his massive income is mostly not down to acting.

Clooney’s pre-tax earnings, between June 2017 and June 2018, are the most that any actor has ever made in any 12-month period in history, according to Forbes.

However, 57 year old Clooney has had a comparatively quiet year in box office terms. Instead, his windfall earnings came from the sale of Casamigos, the tequila brand he founded with friends Rande Gerber and Mike Meldma in 2013, to global liquor company Diageo for $1 billion a year ago.

George Clooney is the highest earning actor of 2018

Box office staple Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made a total of $119 million, from films such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Rampage, to come in second place on the list.

Perennial high-earner Robert Downey Jr., because of his repeating role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was in third place on the 2018 list with earnings of $79 million.

Chris Hemsworth was fourth with $64.5 million, and veteran Jackie Chan was fifth with $45.5 million. Last year’s highest-earning actor, Mark Wahlberg, who earned $68 million in the 2017 list, is missing from the top ten entirely this time around.

The six highest ranking actors in the male list all earned more than the highest-paid female star, Scarlett Johansson, who last week was revealed to have made $40 million.

While this is a change from last year’s figures, when Emma Stone, the highest-earning actress of 2017, would not have registered in the top ten of a theoretical combined list, there’s still sure to be a debate over the Hollywood gender pay gap once again in 2018.

