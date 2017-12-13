The superstar invited his friends round to dinner back in 2013 and gave all of them a million dollars, according to pal Rande Gerber.
Being friends with George Clooney sounds like it has perks that go beyond simply being mates with a superstar, as one of his pals revealed that the actor gave each of his friends a million dollars to say thank you for helping him throughout his career!
Rande Gerber, the businessman and whose wife is Cindy Crawford, made the sensational claim to MSNBC on Wednesday (December 13th), saying that he and 13 other people were surprised when they accepted an invitation to his house for dinner back in 2013 only to find suitcases filled with $1 million each in $20 notes on their seats around the table.
Clooney explained that he was making the incredibly generous gesture in order to “give back” to his friends, telling them “how much you’ve meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life.”
“I came to L.A., I slept on your couch,” Gerber recalled Clooney telling them. “I’m so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn’t be where I am today without all of you.”
The star then added: “I know we’ve all been through some hard times, some of you are still going through it. You don’t have to worry about your kids, you don’t have to worry about, you know, school, you don’t have to worry about paying your mortgage.”
Gerber also claimed that he paid all his friends’ taxes for that year, and wouldn’t accept no for answer when it came to the gifts.
“One [of the guests] was working at a bar in Texas at the airport, trying just to support his family, rides a bicycle to work every day,” Gerber explained. “I mean these are guys that took care of George and now he’s giving it all back.”
56 year old Clooney and his wife Amal, with whom he welcomed baby twins earlier this year, were estimated in 2015 to be worth £121 million by the Sunday Times’ Rich List. That value has likely gone up substantially, with the news earlier in 2017 that the tequila brand Casamigos that he owns with a number of friends was sold for nearly $1 billion.
