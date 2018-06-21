George Clooney and his wife Amal have reacted to the ongoing situation at American’s border with Mexico, announcing that they’ve donated $100,000 to help migrant children separated from their parents.

The celebrity couple, who welcomed twins Ella and Alexander last year, have been discussing how they could help after distressing scenes from the border, in which crying children have been separated from their parents and housed in temporary cages inside detention centres at the border while the adults are prosecuted for illegally entering the country.

“At some point in the future our children will ask us: ‘Is it true, did our country really take babies from their parents and put them in detention centres?’ And when we answer yes, they’ll ask us what we did about it. What we said. Where we stood,” George and Amal told People magazine.

“We can’t change this administration’s policy but we can help defend the victims of it. Today, the Clooney Foundation for Justice will donate $100,000 to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.”

While president Donald Trump has since signed an executive order stopping the forced separation of children from their parents in these situations, he has vowed to remain tough in his stance on immigration.

“This Administration's policy disregards international law and basic principles of human decency. To treat children in such a cruel manner not only violates their legal rights but also their basic needs,” the Young Center’s executive director said, thanking the Clooneys for the public support for its work.

“We are doing everything we can to advocate on behalf of the thousands of children who are separated and alone, and we are grateful for the generous support of George and Amal Clooney and the Clooney Foundation for Justice - it could not be more vital at this time.”

