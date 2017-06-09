Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her actor husband, George have created "stunningly beautiful babies" according to Amal’s mother, Baria Alamuddin. The couple, who married in Venice in 2014, welcomed a daughter and a son on Tuesday June 6 and now their grandmother has gushed over the tiny twins.

Amal and George Clooney are first time parents to a twin boy and girl

The 39-year-old gave birth to Ella and Alexander in London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital with her 56-year-old husband by her side.

Speaking to People magazine, the twins' proud grandmother revealed the first moment she set her eyes on the two littlies.

She said: "Seeing these two angels, these stunningly beautiful babies cuddled together...

"And seeing the joy on Amal and George’s faces, it’s one of those deeply felt beautiful feelings you can’t express in words."

Ocean’s Eleven star, George’s spokesperson confirmed he and Amal had welcomed their children.

The statement said: "Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine."

The announcement ended with the quip: "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Amal’s mother’s comments come days after George’s dad, Nick, spoke to Good Morning Britain about the new arrivals.

He said: "They’re absolutely beautiful. I’m supposed to be a reporter, therefore observant, but I really don’t know how to describe one beautiful baby from another beautiful baby - these are two beautiful babies.

"George will be an absolutely wonderful father, Amal will be - and already is - a magnificent mother.

"I’m constantly amazed by her. She is an incredible woman. George certainly married up!"

Following years as one of Hollywood’s most notorious bachelors, George announced he and Amal were to become first time parents together back in February, two and a half years after the pair married in Italy after a five-month long engagement.