George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins – a boy and a girl - and are “really happy” to start their family, according to a new interview.

The 38 year old human rights lawyer is due to give birth in the summer, the magazine claimed in a report on Wednesday (January 18th) quoting a source close to the power couple.

“When George and Amal found out it was twins they were surprised, but also a little scared because they both had said that one was enough,” the insider told In Touch Weekly. However, when they discovered that they would be having a boy and a girl they reportedly felt like they had “hit the family jackpot”.

George and Amal Clooney pictured at Cannes in 2016

Amal and 55 year old Clooney married in 2014, having met at a charity fundraiser the previous year. They started having IVF treatment in the summer of 2016, with rumours of Amal’s pregnancy being sparked last week after she was seen sporting a slight bump at a special screening in London of the Netflix movie The White Helmets.

Way back in 2006, Oscar-winner George had previously stated to People magazine that that he had no interest in children, but he has seemingly warmed to the idea since meeting Amal and is reportedly excited about the prospect of having twins.

“He’s gone from never wanting to be a father to being totally excited about Amal’s pregnancy and the thought of raising two children who will call him dad,” the source continued. “He's been doting on Amal's every need and doting on her belly. He's also having a blast coming up with baby names. George is going to be an incredible father. He's been a bachelor for so long that most people don't realize how great he is with kids.”

“They’re having so much fun looking at all the latest baby gadgets and getting everything ready for the twins. They’re going to be such amazing parents.”

