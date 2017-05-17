Captain Jack Sparrow may be the star of the show when it comes to the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movies, but one pirate who doesn't get nearly enough credit for his wickedness and charisma is the formidable Captain Hector Barbossa played by Geoffrey Rush.

Geoffrey Rush stars as Captain Barbossa

The acting veteran reflected on the ever-changing personality and, indeed, career of his character, from being the greedy captain of the Black Pearl in the original 2003 movie and facing off against Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) to his becoming a rich 'corporate pirate' in the latest installment: 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' (also known as 'Salazar's Revenge').

'He keeps transforming', he explained on the red carpet at the Shanghai premiere of the movie. 'He started out as this serious, spat out from hell villain, then he came back from the dead - movie magic, bit of voodoo - then he became a politician, then he was working for King George II and now, special surprise in this new film, he's extremely wealthy and he's become a very lazy, narcissistic, corporate pirate.'

Watch the trailer for 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' here:

Unfortunately, the new Barbossa has found himself in a difficult position, and he's not quite the intrepid seafarer he once was. 'He's taken his eye off the ball so when Captain Salazar [Javier Bardem's character] comes to wipe out every pirate on the planet, Barbossa's gotta work out how to deal with this new villain', he adds.

Geoffrey Rush is currently starring in the National Geographic TV series 'Genius' in which he plays Albert Einstein. He's also set to appear in the family drama 'Storm Boy' next year alongside Jai Courtney, which is adapted from the novel by Colin Thiele.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales', directed by Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg, will be released in theatres on May 26th 2017.