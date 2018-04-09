The actor can't eat or sleep as the legal case continues.
Geoffrey Rush is struggling to get through his day-to-day life over the looming case of defamation that he is currently embroiled in with regards to a Sydney newspaper falsely, his his eyes, claiming inappropriate behaviour with a woman on the set of 'King Lear'.
Geoffrey Rush at 'Pirates of the Caribbean' premiere
In new court documents filed, the 66-year-old 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star was revealed to be suffering 'tremendous emotional and social hardship' because of the current legal situation, barely able to leave his own house and struggling to eat or sleep. He is also now taking medication to manage his anxiety.
He's suing the Daily Telegraph over two articles that suggest he engaged in 'scandalously inappropriate behaviour' with his female co-star during the production of 'King Lear' 2015; a story that would have more weight had the paper been able to identify and prove what it is he was supposed to have done.
The allegations were in regards to him 'touching' the actress playing Cordelia as he carried her lifeless body across the stage, and not ceasing his behaviour when she said it was making her uncomfortable. A Federal Court judge later ruled that the details were 'vague and imprecise', and thus threw part of the defence.
Unfortunately, whether he is guilty of this inappropriate behaviour or not, it has certainly come at a very bad time as he is now just another victim of the Hollywood witchhunt.
'The Applicant has found that as a direct result of the Publications he has been constantly associated in Australia and internationally with the '#MeToo' movement that involves allegations of sexual misconduct against colleagues in the entertainment industry', documents said. 'His worth to the theatre and film industry, together with the community at large, is now irreparably damaged.'
More: Geoffrey Rush denies inappropriate behaviour allegations
He is still set to appear in the Melbourne Theatre Company's production of 'Twelfth Night' this year, though things could indeed change if his mental condition goes downhill.
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
Utterly charming, this silly prequel rewrites the origin story of the minions and sends them...
While there's a strong story in here about the power of literature and the fragility...
Liesel Meminger is a 9-year-old girl who is forced to be separated from her family...
For millions of years, the universe has been watched over by a group of noble...
Captain Jack Sparrow is back for another high seas romp and, despite the long running...
Momentous historical events add a remarkable kick to this fascinating personal drama, which is based...