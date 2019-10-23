Artist:
Song title: Everything & More
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

Londoners Gengahr go Greek with profound quotes from Homer's 'Odyssey' in the video for their new song 'Everything & More'; the lead single from their forthcoming third album 'Sanctuary' which is set for release on January 31st 2020.

