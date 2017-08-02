Of all the Kiss cosplay efforts we have ever seen, this Texas-born calf is probably the best. With her facial markings and her tongue lolling out, she looks exactly like frontman Gene Simmons - and the rocker can't help but agree. Now people are trying to get the two to meet.

Last Friday (July 28th 2017), a beautiful calf was born in Kerville, Texas and - due to her striking resemblance to a certain 70s rockstar - she has been named Genie. Now her picture has gone viral and a local tourist company called Hill Country Visitor are trying to get 67-year-old Gene Simmons to attend a charity event at Cowboy Steak House.

Thankfully, it has been revealed that Genie will be spared slaughter due to her unexpected fame, and in a rather spooky turn of events, apparently farmers were listening to KISS on the radio station 99.5 KISS Rocks San Antonio at the time of Genie's birth.

'Gene Simmons, Where were you on or about November 25, 2016?' Hill Country Visitor wrote on Facebook. Yeah, we'd rather not think about what they suggesting with that question too.

'This calf was born in Kerrville, Texas on the Ranch of a Heather Leonard Taccetta who works at Cowboy Steak House', they continued. 'Now Obviously, we can't serve this fine specimen, we may just keep Genie as we call her, as a Mascot for the Steakhouse.'

Now this 'wonder of nature' has caught the attention of the original Gene Simmons, who Tweeted about it to his followers quoting The Sun's headline.

'This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons', he wrote.

The story is made even more amusing by the fact that older KISS fans may remember that there used to be a rumour that Gene had a piece of a cow tongue attached to his own in a bid to increase the length. Of course, this was never proven. Or even likely.