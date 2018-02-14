After months of speculation, Gemma Atkinson has finally confirmed her romance with her former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ partner Gorka Marquez with an adorable photo she shared for Valentine’s Day.

The 33 year old former ‘Hollyoaks’ star and glamour model, now a radio presenter on Manchester-based Key 103, took part in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ last autumn where she finished as a losing finalist with her professional dance partner Marquez.

As they conquered the dancefloor over several weeks, viewers speculated from their body language that the pair might be romantically engaged as well.

Suspicions then grew further last week when Marquez shared an intimate-looking picture via his Instagram page, captioned “You say what..?”. It had apparently been taken on a night out with some of their ‘Strictly’ co-stars.

However, on Valentine’s Day, Atkinson took the opportunity to at last officially reveal to the world that she and Gorka were dating.

“Here’s to many more kid. Happy Valentines Day @gorka_marquez,” she captioned her picture on Wednesday, an image of themselves sitting on a beach with her head on his shoulder.

Fans reacted to congratulate the two of them. One follower wrote: “Yay!! Proper official confirmation! Cutest couple,” while another said: “sooooo happy for you both sooooo knew it all a long couldn't think of a better couple and way to cute together enjoy peeps enjoy the love every single day.”

When the 15th season of BBC One favourite ‘Strictly’ ended in December, Gemma and Gorka continued to hang out together, amid rumours that they had fallen for each other as far back as October, the early weeks of the series. They’ve since shared a number of Instagram videos of themselves working out together in the gym.

