There's always a humorous irony with films about making other films. At least three of this sub-genre have been released in the last year, and it was recently proposed that Netflix would be officially releasing the long-shelved Orson Welles project 'The Other Side of the Wind'.

Here are ten of our favourite films about filmmaking:

'Their Finest' stars Gemma Arteron and Sam Claflin

1. Their Finest: Released last year, this was a feminist look at the creation of propaganda films during World War 2, where women were brought on board in the writing process to provide the supplementary female dialogue, or 'slop'. Based on the novel 'Their Finest Hour and a Half' by Lissa Evans, Gemma Arterton plays a screenwriter who argues her case when she is being offered unfair pay and little credit. It was also directed by a woman; Danish filmmaker Lone Scherfig.

'Rules Don't Apply' stars Warren Beatty, Lily Collins and Alden Ehrenreich

2. Rules Don't Apply: Another 2016 flick, this rom-com is set in 1958, directed by and starring Warren Beatty. It's less about filmmaking than it is really about a filmmaker - Howard Hughes - and an aspiring actress who becomes one of his lovers. It's nonetheless an accurate representation of Hollywood in the 50s and 60s, though it didn't have the best audience reception upon release.

William H. Macy, Sarah Jessica Parker, Alec Baldwin and Philip Seymour Hoffman among the stars of 'State and Main'

3. State and Main: This David Mamet comedy starred the likes of . It follows the various complications that arise during the character Walt Price's filming of a movie called 'The Old Mill' in New England. Released in 2000, it really is an amalgamation of everything that could possibly go wrong on a film set.

'Bowfinger' stars Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy

4. Bowfinger: A 1999 Frank Oz film starring Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy, 'Bowfinger' follows a film producer with an extremely low budget - though nonetheless manages to gather a cast and crew. The only problem is, in order to get studio backing they have to have an actor named Kit Ramsey - and he doesn't want to be involved. Thus, they end up having to try and shot his scenes without him knowing, before getting his lookalike on board.

'The Artist' stars Jean Dujardin and Bérénice Bejo

5. The Artist: This 5-time Academy Award winning movie was shot completely in black and white as a silent film and directed by Michel Hazanavicius in 2011. It explores the relationship between a silent film star named George Valentin and a young woman named Peppy Miller who becomes something of an 'it' girl following their chance meeting, and co-stars with him in a few films.

George Clooney starred in 'Hail, Caesar!'

6. Hail, Caesar!: Another recent hit, this Oscar nominated comedy by the Coen brothers is set in the 50s and stars George Clooney as an actor named Baird Whitlock who gets abducted while shooting 'Hail, Caesar! A Tale of the Christ' - which naturally throws things a little of schedule for producer Eddie Mannix (Josh Brolin).

'Hitchcock' stars Helen Mirren and Anthony Hopkins

7. Hitchcock: In 2012, this biopic on legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock was released, following his relationship with his wife Alma Reville as they were shooting his most popular film 'Psycho' in 1959. Anthony Hopkins had the titular role, while Helen Mirren played Alma and Scarlett Johansson starred as actress Janet Leigh.

'Barton Fink' stars John Turturro and John Goodman

8. Barton Fink: Released in 1991, this was another Coen brothers film this time starring John Turturro and John Goodman. It went on to be nominated for three Academy Awards for its depiction of a 1940s Broadway playwright who lands an opportunity to write a screenplay but soon uncovers some disturbing truths about his new Hollywood life.

Johnny Depp stars in 'Ed Wood'

9. Ed Wood: One of Tim Burton's Oscar winning masterpieces, this black and white biopic starring Johnny Depp followed the life of the cult filmmaker who was most famous for his work with horror star Bela Lugosi. The movie focuses on the lack of support he receives as he tries to fulfill his greatest ambition.

Nicolas Cage stars in 'Adaptation'

10. Adaptation: Spike Jonze and Charlie Kaufman worked together on this 2002 metafilm which is based on the non-fiction book 'The Orchid Thief' by Susan Orlean. It won numerous awards and was strongly acclaimed for its portrayal of Kaufman as a character in the film who is trying to write a screenplay adaptation of the book.