Gayle King is finding it ''difficult'' to be single during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 65-year-old television personality doesn't have a partner, and whilst her single status has ''never bothered'' her before, she's finding it tough during the current health crisis as self-isolating in her home means she doesn't have anyone to talk to.

She said: ''It's a very difficult time ... to be single. I've been single for a long time. It's never bothered me being single because I have such a full life and I get to do a lot of great things. I have many friends and go to a lot of cool things.

''The other day, I walked by the mirror and I said, 'Hi Gayle, how ya doing?' Just so I could hear another human voice. So it is, I have to say, a little daunting.''

And although it's tough being single during the pandemic, Gayle admitted things will be equally as tough for couples who are having the limits of their relationships tested by the quarantine rules.

She added: ''It either breaks you apart or it brings you closer together. I'm gonna bet that people are discovering new things in their relationship, new things in their dynamic for the good and the bad, but mostly for the good.''

The 'CBS This Morning' host understands the social distancing guidelines are in place to help save lives, but says the situation is ''difficult'' because there's ''no end in sight''.

She said: ''I'm not complaining about this because I do think this is how it has to be, but there's no end in sight. Whenever there's been a disaster, you sort of know, 'OK, first you do this, then you do that, and then you start the rebuilding and da da da.'... You can't even think about a rebuilding at this particular time. So that is difficult. That is difficult.''

Gayle also acknowledged those who are ''going through so much more'' than she is.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I'm healthy, knock on wood, the people I care about are healthy, knock on wood. So I really have nothing to complain about. But I, like everybody, will be glad when this is over.

''This is scary. It's an equal opportunity heartbreaker. That's what this is.

''I see it as a possibility, as a chance for a major reset for humanity and planet. I really do believe this. I would like to think that something good is gonna come out of all of this pain. I don't know what it is. I don't know how it is or where it is, but I can't believe it's just gonna be this, this bleak and this dark. I refuse to believe that.''