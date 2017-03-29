Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Gavin Rossdale Pictures

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email

Gavin Rossdale Spotted Manchester - Manchester United Kingdom - Wednesday 29th March 2017

Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale

Gavin Rossdale and his son wait at the valet - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 23rd February 2017

Gavin Rossdale and Apollo Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale and Apollo Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale and Apollo Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale and Apollo Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale and Apollo Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale and Apollo Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale and Apollo Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale and Apollo Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale and Apollo Rossdale

Premiere of STX Entertainment's 'The Space Between Us' - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 17th January 2017

Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale

The ITV Gala 2016 - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Thursday 24th November 2016

Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale
Gavin Rossdale

The Voice UK - Manchester United Kingdom - Tuesday 18th October 2016

Bush performing at Fillmore Miami Beach - Miami Beach Florida United States - Friday 22nd April 2016

Gavin Rossdale at Farmers Market - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 16th June 2013

Gavin Rossdale enjoys an afternoon in the park with his three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 5th March 2016

Gavin Rossdale enjoys an afternoon at the park with his three sons - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 27th February 2016

Gavin Rossdale enjoys a day out with his sons in Beverly Hills - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 23rd November 2015

2015 Chris Evert/Raymond James Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic - Delray Beach Florida United States - Sunday 22nd November 2015

Gavin Rossdale arrives at a tennis class wearing his wedding ring despite splitting from Gwen Stefani in August - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 6th November 2015

Operation Smile's 2015 Smile Gala - Beverly Hills California United States - Saturday 3rd October 2015

2015 Operation Smile Gala - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 3rd October 2015

Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts Inaugural Gala - Los Angeles CA United States - Friday 18th October 2013

Gavin Rossdale

Gavin Rossdale Quick Links

News Pictures Video Film Footage Quotes RSS
Advertisement

Contactmusic 2017 Exclusive

Popular

Gavin Rossdale seen arriving at the 2016 ITV Gala held at the London Palladium Theatre - London, United Kingdom -...

The ITV Gala 2016 - Arrivals

Gavin Rossdale seen arriving at the 2016 ITV Gala held at the London Palladium Theatre - London, United Kingdom -...

The Voice UK coach Gavin Rossdale promotes the start of the blind auditions for The Voice UK - Manchester, United...

The Voice UK

The Voice UK coach Gavin Rossdale promotes the start of the blind auditions for The Voice UK - Manchester, United...

Gavin Rossdale , Apollo Rossdale - Gavin Rossdale enjoys an afternoon in the park with his three sons, Kingston, Zuma,...

Gavin Rossdale enjoys an afternoon in the park with his three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo

Gavin Rossdale , Apollo Rossdale - Gavin Rossdale enjoys an afternoon in the park with his three sons, Kingston, Zuma,...

Gavin Rossdale, Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale, Apollo Rossdale and Soraya Rossdale - Gavin Rossdale takes his three sons to a...

Gavin Rossdale takes his three sons to a Sushi restaurant

Gavin Rossdale, Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale, Apollo Rossdale and Soraya Rossdale - Gavin Rossdale takes his three sons to a...

Gavin Rossdale - Celebrities attend the new global store opening of Ermenegildo Zegna Boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills....

Ermenegildo Zegna Boutique Rodeo Drive Opening

Gavin Rossdale - Celebrities attend the new global store opening of Ermenegildo Zegna Boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills....

Gavin Rossdale of Bush performing live in concert at Coliseu dos Recreios Lisbon, Portugal - 02.09.12

Gavin Rossdale of Bush performing live in concert at Coliseu dos Recreios Lisbon, Portugal - 02.09.12

Advertisement
Gavin Rossdale performing at the Food Bank For New York City 2012 Can-Do Awards Gala at Cipriani Wall Street New...

Gavin Rossdale performing at the Food Bank For New York City 2012 Can-Do Awards Gala at Cipriani Wall Street New...

Gavin Rossdale The world famous Malibu Inn's private grand opening celebration at The Malibu Inn - Inside Arrivals Los Angeles,...

Gavin Rossdale The world famous Malibu Inn's private grand opening celebration at The Malibu Inn - Inside Arrivals Los Angeles,...

Gavin Rossdale with son Zuma Rossdale, at his mother-in-law's house in Hollywood Los Angeles, California - 18.04.10

Gavin Rossdale with son Zuma Rossdale, at his mother-in-law's house in Hollywood Los Angeles, California - 18.04.10

Gavin Rossdale and son Kingston go for a walk in Primrose Hill London, England - 24.12.09

Gavin Rossdale and son Kingston go for a walk in Primrose Hill London, England - 24.12.09

Gavin Rossdale The Chris Evert/Raymond James Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic Pro-Am at the Delray Beach Tennis Center Delray Beach, Florida...

Gavin Rossdale The Chris Evert/Raymond James Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic Pro-Am at the Delray Beach Tennis Center Delray Beach, Florida...

Gavin Rossdale One Splendid Evening with John Mayer and friends at the Port of Los Angeles San Pedro, California -...

Gavin Rossdale One Splendid Evening with John Mayer and friends at the Port of Los Angeles San Pedro, California -...

Gavin Rossdale Global Green USA's 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Party held at Avalon - Outside Arrivals Los Angeles, Caalifornia - 19.02.09

Gavin Rossdale Global Green USA's 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Party held at Avalon - Outside Arrivals Los Angeles, Caalifornia - 19.02.09

Musician Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.