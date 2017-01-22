‘The Voice’ coach Gavin Rossdale has opened up about his 2015 split from No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani.

Rossdale and Stefani began dating in 1995 and were married in 2002. But in August 2015 the couple announced their shock split after Rossdale was rumoured to have had an affair with their children’s nanny.

Gavin Rossdale has opened up about his divorce from Gwen Stefani

Speaking to The Sun, Rossdale said: “[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. But here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.”

Rossdale and Stefani have three children together, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8 and Apollo, 3 and the former couple share custody. “The one thing – the only good thing, because everything else is not good – is we care about the children and it’s about them,” Rossdale said.

“So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible. It was shocking for everyone. For me, it was about being solid for them, and silent but respectful of Gwen. That’s what I’ll be forever. Those days were the worst days ever. It’s all a bit of a blur.

“You have to try and be as compassionate as possible,” he continued. “It was weird because I had to go and make a home from scratch that could compare to the great one they already have. That was the challenge for me as a dad.”

Reflecting on his 20 year relationship with Stefani, Rossdale added: “We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It’s a lifetime. I still think she’s incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious.”