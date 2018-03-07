In a drama echoing that which followed the Golden Globes earlier this year, the ex-wife of Gary Oldman has lashed out at the Academy Awards for awarding both the actor and short filmmaker Kobe Bryant at this year's event, when both have been accused of violence against women.

Gary Oldman at the Vanity Fair Oscar party

Donya Fiorentino has expressed her disgust that her former husband of four years was given the Best Actor Oscar for his role in 'Darkest Hour', especially in the wake of the flurry of allegations of violence and sexual assault that have plagued Hollywood in the last year.

'Congratulations, Gary and congratulations to the Academy for awarding not one but two abusers with Oscars', she told TMZ. 'I thought we had evolved. What happened to the #MeToo movement?'

When they divorced back in 2001, Donya claimed that Gary was physically and emotionally abusive throughout their marriage, even hitting her with a cell phone at one stage. However, Gary denied the claims, citing that the cell phone incident was an accident that resulted in her being hit with the phone during a struggle over it.

As for the second abuser, Donya is referring to NBA star Kobe Bryant, who won the Oscar for Best Animation Short for his film 'Dear Basketball'. He was charged with raping a woman back in 2003, though the case was eventually thrown out when the accuser refused to testify in court. In the end, they apparently settled the case privately.

When it comes to Gary, it doesn't seem that the court thought much of Donya's accusations at the time, given that he was granted sole custody of their two children. Meanwhile, one of those sons - 20-year-old Gulliver - gave a lengthy statement to Variety denying his mother's claims.

'It has been troubling and painful to see that these false allegations against my father being written about again, especially after this was all settled years ago', he said. 'In the case of my father, there is only innocence. There never has been any guilt.'

He also slammed an interview with Donya that the Daily Mail dug up from several years ago, branding it as 'clickbait journalism'.

'Custody of children is not given to a wife beater, and under most circumstances, hardly ever a man', he continued. 'My Father is my one and true guiding light. My only hero. He is the man I aspire one day to become. If I could only become even half as great and half as pure.'

Donya has not yet responded to her son's statement.