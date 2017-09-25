Gary Oldman makes wedding vows for the fifth time in his life as it's revealed that he and his partner of around two years, Gisele Schmidt, tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Los Angeles. The pair have yet to confirm their happy news to the press.

Gary Oldman on the red carpet at Focus Features Cinemacon

The 59-year-old 'Darkest Hour' star married writer and art curator Gisele Schmidt at his manager Doug Urbanski's home during a very intimate ceremony, and later hit the red carpet for the first time as husband and wife at the Toronto Film Festival this month while the media were none the wiser.

The couple began dating while Gary was separated from his fourth wife Alex Edenborough, and they are thought to have met after Gisele instigated a collaboration between him and large-scale photographer Ian Ruhter. She had introduced Gary - who is a keen camera-wielding artist himself - to Ian, and later wrote an article on their work together in the Laboratory Arts Collective magazine Build.

Gary revealed that Gisele was his girlfriend at the Criss Angel HELP Charity Event in Las Vegas last year, where they were also joined by his 98-year-old mother Kathleen. According to Page Six, he was asked by a reporter if Gisele was Kathleen's nursemaid, to which he replied: 'Oh, her? She's my girlfriend.'

Gary Oldman was first married to actress Lesley Manville from 1987 to 1989, with whom he had a son named Alfie. He was then married to his 'State of Grace' co-star Uma Thurman from 1990 to 1992, and his third marriage was to Donya Fiorentino from 1997 to 2001 who gave him two sons which he was eventually granted sole legal custody of. His marriage to Alex Edenborough lasted seven years, from 2008 to 2015. He has also previously dated model Isabella Rossellini.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his newest movie 'The Darkest Hour' in which he plays former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. He has also completed filming on US Navy action thriller 'Hunter Killer', and is set to began shooting his Eadweard Muybridge biopic which he is writing and directing. He has been announced to appear in seafaring horror 'Mary' with Owen Teague.