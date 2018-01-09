The actor doesn't mean any "disrespect" to Affleck in his comments.
Gary Oldman is best known to comic book superhero film fans as the man to bring Commissioner Gordon to life in Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight' trilogy. Though it's a role he gave up a few years back now, he's still very much involved in the discussions surrounding the new versions of the Batman characters we see in the DC Extended Universe. It's fair to say that once you get yourself involved in the DC franchise, there's no way out! Fortunately, Oldman seems just as passionate about it as ever.
Gary Oldman is renowned for his performance as Commissioner Gordon
Currently, Ben Affleck is the actor to don the cape and cowl, taking on the mantle of the World's Greatest Detective in the DCEU. Starring alongside the likes of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa as Aquaman in recent release 'Justice League', he's an actor who's really put his stamp on the role of Bruce Wayne, and made a great impression with fans.
One thing that has plagued Affleck pretty much since his debut as Batman however have been rumours that he wants to quit the role altogether. It's something he's denied in the past, but the talk around him never seems to simmer down. Now, Oldman is giving his opinion on the whole thing, revealing who he would like to take over as the Caped Crusader if Affleck really is on his way out.
Speaking with TooFab, the actor said: "I would like to see someone like Joaquin Phoenix play it. This is no disrespect to Ben Affleck. I think it really depends on who is at the wheel that lifts it."
Joaquin Phoenix could make a very compelling Bruce Wayne
The comments really come out of left field, as discussion surrounding Phoenix and the role of Batman aren't something that have ever really gained any ground. Instead, actors like Jake Gyllenhaal seem to have been amongst the frontrunners, but it's undeniable based on Phoenix's past performances that he would bring something really unique and dark to the character of Bruce Wayne.
Still, as Oldman says, the casting really depends on Affleck's future, and for now, it looks like the actor is set to stick around for a while. Fortunately, he's good at what he does!
We'll bring you more news on Ben Affleck's Batman and the future of the DCEU as and when we get it.
