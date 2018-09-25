Gary Numan was left shellshocked when his tour bus struck and killed an elderly pedestrian in Ohio this week, and as a result cancelled his show that he was to perform that very night. Investigations are ongoing, though the driver of the vehicle is not facing charges at this time.

The 60-year-old synthpop legend was forced to reschedule his show which was due to take place at House Of Blues in Cleveland yesterday (September 24th 2018), after his tour bus accidentally hit a 91-year-old on a crossing while making a right turn. He released a statement on social media to address the incident.

'We are all utterly devastated by the fatal accident involving our tour bus in Cleveland earlier today', the singer said on Twitter. 'Everyone of us is filled with a sadness that made it impossible to even consider playing our show this evening, and out of respect, it would have been entirely wrong.'

'At the moment, all we can think about are the people affected by this terrible tragedy and to them we send all our love', he added.

The victim's identity has not yet been released to the public, though it has been confirmed that he died at the scene where a priest from a nearby church performed last rites. It also appears the 45-year-old driver of the bus will be avoiding prosecution at the present time, with police stating that there is no apparent evidence he was impaired in any way.

Coach company Coast to Coast, from whom the bus had been rented, also released a statement claiming that the tragedy was the first the company has ever seen.

'We really regret the loss of life', they said. 'We've notified our carrier, and they are investigating this incident. In our 34 years of business, this has never happened.'

It isn't clear whether or not Gary Numan was present at the time of the incident, nor whether he will continue his North American tour dates tonight at Headliner's Music Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.