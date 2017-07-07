Gary Numan returns with a spectacular new album set in a post-apocalyptic future. Entitled 'Savage: Songs From A Broken World', it arrives this Fall ahead of his European tour dates and is announced alongside the release of his new single 'My Name Is Ruin'.

Gary Numan to unveil 'Savage: Songs from a Broken World'

Inspired by the current political situation in the US, 'Savage...' is Gary Numan's 22nd album and first effort since 2013's 'Splinter (Songs From A Broken Mind)'. It explores a world ravaged by global warming, with technology erased and food and water difficult to come by. It's every man for himself, and will cultures have come together out of necessity, the humanity has disappeared from communities.

'The songs are about the things that people do in such a harsh and terrifying environment', Gary explained. 'It's about a desperate need to survive and they do awful things in order to do so, and some are haunted by what they've done. That desire to be forgiven, along with some discovered remnants of an old religious book, ultimately encourages religion to resurface, and it really goes downhill from there.'

The album has been produced by Ade Fenton and was recorded in both the UK and LA. The first single, 'My Name Is Ruin', will be available to download with all pre-orders of the album. It's the perfect introduction to the record; an eerie, industrial number with Eastern influences and ambient vocals.

Gary will be making a few UK tour stops this month between July 27th and 30th, before embarking on a full European this Fall. Kicking off at Tramshed in Cardiff on September 30th 2017, he'll appear in various venues across the UK, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Germany and Poland. His biggest UK date is London's O2 Academy Brixton on October 14th.

More: Read our review of 'Splinter (Songs From A Broken Mind)'

'Savage: Songs From A Broken World' will be released on September 15th 2017 through BMG Records.

Tour Dates:

July 27th - Liverpool, Clarence Dock

July 28th - Hull, Welly Club

July 29th - Leamington Spa, The Assembly

July 30th - Hertfordshire, Standon Calling

September 30th - Cardiff, Tramshed

October 2nd - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

October 3rd - Leeds, O2 Academy

October 5th - Bristol, Colston Hall

October 6th - Oxford, O2 Academy

October 7th - Nottingham, Rock City

October 9th - Newcastle, O2 Academy

October 10th - Glasgow, O2 ABC

October 11th - Birmingham, O2 Institute

October 13th - Manchester, Academy

October 14th - London, O2 Academy Brixton

October 16th - Brighton, Dome

October 17th - Norwich, UEA

October 18th - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

October 19th - Belgium, Leuven, Het Depot

October 20th - France, Paris, La Trabendo

October 21st - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso

October 24th - Slovakia, Bratislava, Majestic Music Club

October 25th - Germany, Cologne, Essigfabrik

October 26th - Germany, Berlin, Columbiatheater

October 27th - Poland, Lódz, Soundedit