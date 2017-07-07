Inspired by a world in turmoil, Gary Numan unveils his new album this Fall.
Gary Numan returns with a spectacular new album set in a post-apocalyptic future. Entitled 'Savage: Songs From A Broken World', it arrives this Fall ahead of his European tour dates and is announced alongside the release of his new single 'My Name Is Ruin'.
Gary Numan to unveil 'Savage: Songs from a Broken World'
Inspired by the current political situation in the US, 'Savage...' is Gary Numan's 22nd album and first effort since 2013's 'Splinter (Songs From A Broken Mind)'. It explores a world ravaged by global warming, with technology erased and food and water difficult to come by. It's every man for himself, and will cultures have come together out of necessity, the humanity has disappeared from communities.
'The songs are about the things that people do in such a harsh and terrifying environment', Gary explained. 'It's about a desperate need to survive and they do awful things in order to do so, and some are haunted by what they've done. That desire to be forgiven, along with some discovered remnants of an old religious book, ultimately encourages religion to resurface, and it really goes downhill from there.'
The album has been produced by Ade Fenton and was recorded in both the UK and LA. The first single, 'My Name Is Ruin', will be available to download with all pre-orders of the album. It's the perfect introduction to the record; an eerie, industrial number with Eastern influences and ambient vocals.
Gary will be making a few UK tour stops this month between July 27th and 30th, before embarking on a full European this Fall. Kicking off at Tramshed in Cardiff on September 30th 2017, he'll appear in various venues across the UK, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Germany and Poland. His biggest UK date is London's O2 Academy Brixton on October 14th.
'Savage: Songs From A Broken World' will be released on September 15th 2017 through BMG Records.
Tour Dates:
July 27th - Liverpool, Clarence Dock
July 28th - Hull, Welly Club
July 29th - Leamington Spa, The Assembly
July 30th - Hertfordshire, Standon Calling
September 30th - Cardiff, Tramshed
October 2nd - Bournemouth, O2 Academy
October 3rd - Leeds, O2 Academy
October 5th - Bristol, Colston Hall
October 6th - Oxford, O2 Academy
October 7th - Nottingham, Rock City
October 9th - Newcastle, O2 Academy
October 10th - Glasgow, O2 ABC
October 11th - Birmingham, O2 Institute
October 13th - Manchester, Academy
October 14th - London, O2 Academy Brixton
October 16th - Brighton, Dome
October 17th - Norwich, UEA
October 18th - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
October 19th - Belgium, Leuven, Het Depot
October 20th - France, Paris, La Trabendo
October 21st - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso
October 24th - Slovakia, Bratislava, Majestic Music Club
October 25th - Germany, Cologne, Essigfabrik
October 26th - Germany, Berlin, Columbiatheater
October 27th - Poland, Lódz, Soundedit