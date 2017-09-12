Gary Numan has loads of his God-related lyrics tattooed on himself - despite not being religious.

The 59-year-old singer loves to be reminded of his songs on a daily basis by having the words inked on his body, but admits it is ''ironic'' that he has such religious writing permanently etched on himself because he doesn't follow a religion.

He said: ''I've got loads of lyrics. This one is a line from a song: 'If God calls your name, I will die for you.' Which is written on Gemma's wedding ring. This one is 'Until God takes me away'. Which is slightly ironic, in that I'm not religious. I don't believe in it, but they're all God-driven lyrics, every one of them.

''That one, I can't remember, but it's from a song called 'Absolution'. So is that one. And this is from 'Ghost Nation' off the new album.''

Gary recently released 'My Name is Ruin', his lead single from his 21st studio album 'Savage (Songs from a Broken World)', on which his 11-year-old daughter Persia sings, and he admitted it was an emotional moment when the youngster performed on the tune.

He added to Digital Spy: ''It's a very teary-eyed moment. The first time, when she came into the studio, and I wanted her to sing - I had this Arabian line. I can sing it, but it just didn't have the feel I was looking for.

''So she came home from school, and came in and said hello, and I said, 'Do you fancy just trying a little singing? I've got this thing that would sound lovely with you singing it.'

''It took her five or 10 minutes to actually listen to it and learn it. And it's quite complicated. It's loads of little bits. And then she sung it four times, five times. Each one was good. I kept them all, tracked them up. But then she'd be in the street after half an hour. She totally lost interest. She just wandered off. And luckily, she nailed it straight out of the box, so to speak.''