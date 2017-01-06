Take That are back together for good.

Gary Barlow - the frontman of the band - is adamant the group, which is also comprised of Mark Owen and Howard Donald, will never split up again but thinks there may be a day when former member Jason Orange, 46 - who quit in 2014 - and part-timer Robbie Williams, 42, decide that they want to rejoin the trio.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, the 45-year-old hunk said: ''We're at the point in our careers where we feel more excited than we've ever been.

''I do picture doing more solo stuff in the future. It's been a few years since I've done that. I don't think there's ever going to be an announcement that says, 'Take That is finished', I really don't. I just think it may be different. It may be four. It may be three, it may be five. I think it's always going to be changing, that bit.''

It seems Gary has had a dramatic change of heart as he recently said that Take That would go their separate ways if they were to lose another band member in the future.

He said at the time: ''It can't get any less than three.''

The 'Could It Be Magic' hitmakers will celebrate 25 years together this year but they won't be doing any performances to mark the milestone as they want Robbie - who will go on tour this year - to join them on stage for the honorary gig.

Gary recently said: ''We are still trying to work out the reunion.

''We are looking at a tour in 2018 and we'll drop the album at the very end of next year. But these things can change, at the moment that's what we are hoping for. Robbie will hopefully come along but Jason is happy staying where he is for now.''