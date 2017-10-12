Gary Barlow is set to embark on his solo UK and Ireland tour this coming Spring with 34 dates in all across 24 venues, with some that he has never yet played before in his 30 year career. It is also his first solo tour in three years.

Gary Barlow snapped outside BBC Radio 2 studios

The 46-year-old Take That star will kick off the tour on April 16th 2017 with a two-night residence at the Edinburgh Playhouse and will wrap at the unusual location of Delamere Forest in Cheshire on June 9th (following a performance at Thetford Forest between Norfolk and Suffolk). He will also play two nights at Manchester's O2 Apollo plus another two at the London Palladium in May.

More major cities he will appear at are Dublin, Belfast, Brighton, Cardiff, Nottingham and Sheffield among others, though noticably missing are such cities like Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Bristol and Newcastle.

Gary's last solo dates was the Since I Saw You Last Tour in 2014 from March to October. It was in celebration of his last solo album release of the same name which reached number two in the UK charts and sold more than 700,000 copies in the nation alone. It included the singles 'Let Me Go' and 'Face To Face' featuring Elton John.

Earlier this year, Take That dropped their eighth studio album 'Wonderland' in March this year through Polydor Records alongside the singles 'Giants' and 'New Day'. Their tour as a band is currently ongoing, having begun at Birmingham's Genting Arena on May 5th 2017. Their UK dates concluded this summer, and they will hit the Perth Arena in Australia on November 11th and finally end the tour on November 22nd at The Trusts Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

More: Gary Barlow makes 'The Last Jedi' cameo

Tickets for the tour are set to go on general sale on October 20th 2017.

Tour Dates:

16 April - Edinburgh - Playhouse

17 April - Edinburgh - Playhouse

19 April - Perth - Concert Hall

20 April - Dundee - Caird Hall

21 April - Aberdeen - BHGE Arena

23 April - Hull - City Hall

24 April - Hull - City Hall

26 April - Leicester - De Montfort Hall

27 April - Blackpool - Opera House

28 April - Blackpool - Opera House

30 April - Sunderland - Empire

01 May - Sunderland - Empire

03 May - Manchester - O2 Apollo

04 May - Manchester - O2 Apollo

08 May - Belfast - Waterfront

10 May - Dublin - BGE Theatre

12 May - Kilarney, INEC

14 May - Brighton, Centre

15 May - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

17 May - London - Palladium

18 May - London - Palladium

21 May - Llandudno, Venue Cymru

22 May - Llandudno, Venue Cymru

24 May - Halifax - Victoria Theatre

25 May - Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall

26 May - Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall

28 May - Isle of Man - Villa Marina

29 May - Isle of Man - Villa Marina

31 May - Southend - Cliffs Pavilion

01 June - Bournemouth - International Centre

04 June - Sheffield - City Hall

05 June - Sheffield - City Hall

08 June - Thetford Forest

09 June - Delamere Forest