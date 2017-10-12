The singer will perform over 30 solo dates in the coming months.
Gary Barlow is set to embark on his solo UK and Ireland tour this coming Spring with 34 dates in all across 24 venues, with some that he has never yet played before in his 30 year career. It is also his first solo tour in three years.
Gary Barlow snapped outside BBC Radio 2 studios
The 46-year-old Take That star will kick off the tour on April 16th 2017 with a two-night residence at the Edinburgh Playhouse and will wrap at the unusual location of Delamere Forest in Cheshire on June 9th (following a performance at Thetford Forest between Norfolk and Suffolk). He will also play two nights at Manchester's O2 Apollo plus another two at the London Palladium in May.
More major cities he will appear at are Dublin, Belfast, Brighton, Cardiff, Nottingham and Sheffield among others, though noticably missing are such cities like Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Bristol and Newcastle.
Gary's last solo dates was the Since I Saw You Last Tour in 2014 from March to October. It was in celebration of his last solo album release of the same name which reached number two in the UK charts and sold more than 700,000 copies in the nation alone. It included the singles 'Let Me Go' and 'Face To Face' featuring Elton John.
Earlier this year, Take That dropped their eighth studio album 'Wonderland' in March this year through Polydor Records alongside the singles 'Giants' and 'New Day'. Their tour as a band is currently ongoing, having begun at Birmingham's Genting Arena on May 5th 2017. Their UK dates concluded this summer, and they will hit the Perth Arena in Australia on November 11th and finally end the tour on November 22nd at The Trusts Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.
More: Gary Barlow makes 'The Last Jedi' cameo
Tickets for the tour are set to go on general sale on October 20th 2017.
Tour Dates:
16 April - Edinburgh - Playhouse
17 April - Edinburgh - Playhouse
19 April - Perth - Concert Hall
20 April - Dundee - Caird Hall
21 April - Aberdeen - BHGE Arena
23 April - Hull - City Hall
24 April - Hull - City Hall
26 April - Leicester - De Montfort Hall
27 April - Blackpool - Opera House
28 April - Blackpool - Opera House
30 April - Sunderland - Empire
01 May - Sunderland - Empire
03 May - Manchester - O2 Apollo
04 May - Manchester - O2 Apollo
08 May - Belfast - Waterfront
10 May - Dublin - BGE Theatre
12 May - Kilarney, INEC
14 May - Brighton, Centre
15 May - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
17 May - London - Palladium
18 May - London - Palladium
21 May - Llandudno, Venue Cymru
22 May - Llandudno, Venue Cymru
24 May - Halifax - Victoria Theatre
25 May - Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall
26 May - Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall
28 May - Isle of Man - Villa Marina
29 May - Isle of Man - Villa Marina
31 May - Southend - Cliffs Pavilion
01 June - Bournemouth - International Centre
04 June - Sheffield - City Hall
05 June - Sheffield - City Hall
08 June - Thetford Forest
09 June - Delamere Forest
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...