Take That singer Gary Barlow has apologised after firing confetti cannons during a solo gig at the Eden Project in Cornwall, announcing that he’ll stop using them at all further outdoor shows.

The 47 year old performed at the Eden Project, an environmental attraction in the county of Cornwall, on Wednesday last week (June 6th) as part of his current UK tour, and fired the confetti cannons at the climax of the show, showering the crowd with hundreds of thousands of little pieces of plastic.

This stunt attracted the ire of campaigners against the use of Single-Use Plastic (SUPs), who called Barlow out on Twitter over the weekend.

“I was appalled to see plastic confetti littering the Eden Project after your last gig there,” their message read. “What on earth was a plastic confetti cannon doing there? In a place such as the Eden, who are working so hard at getting rid of [single use] plastics.”

Two days later, Barlow issued an apology via Twitter, and saying that the producers of his show have decided not to use ticker-tape cannons for outdoor shows from now on.

“Apologies to @edenproject for firing our confetti cannons. I hope this doesn’t mean we won’t be asked back? We’ve cancelled all ticker tape at outdoor shows because the reality is, beyond the effect it just turns into litter.”

The Eden Project itself has not commented, but its official stance on plastic has been to outlaw the sale of plastic water bottles and similar single-use items on its premises.

“Single-use plastic is a great scourge of the modern age, polluting our oceans and causing massive problems for life at sea and on land,” Gordon Seabright, the chief executive of the Eden Project, said before the gig. “We believe with all the steps we have been and are taking, we can help make a difference.

“Since the Eden Project began, we have been working with our partners to look at smarter ways to reduce, reuse, recycle and reinvest. For example, 100% of leftover food is composted.”

