PDC World Championship Darts on XboxÂ© 360 and PSP Preview

Oxygen Games release the much anticipated PDC World Championship Darts for XboxÂ© 360 and PSPÂ©.

For the first time on XboxÂ© 360 you get an online multiplayer mode allowing you play in an 'Exhibition Match' against your mates.

This game is worth the cover price for just the commentary alone! PDC World Championship Darts on XboxÂ© 360 PDC World Championship Darts Features a total graphical update which takes advantage of the XboxÂ© 360's massive processing power and graphics card, along with a plethora of new features; it will be the definitive version in the series.

Also the World Rankings from the real world of professional darts have been updated since PDC World Championship Darts 2008 to keep the most up-to-date stats available in Career Mode. The features in full:

1 4 Game Modes - Exhibition, Tournament, Career and Party Game 2 Three levels of difficulty/throwing mechanisms - Amateur, Professional and Master 3 Enhanced in-game graphics taking advantage of the XboxÂ© 360's advanced graphic capabilities 4 Online multiplayer - play the classic style darts game (Exhibition Match) against another player, play friendlies and ranked leader board matches and keep track of your playing statistics! 5 Featuring 16 PDC Champions: Phil Taylor, Raymond van Barneveld, Peter Manley, Wayne Mardle, Dennis Priestley, Adrian Lewis, Alan Warriner-Little, John Part, Colin Lloyd, Mark Dudbridge, Roland Scholten, Ronnie Baxter, Terry Jenkins, Kevin Painter, Andy Hamilton, Andy Jenkins