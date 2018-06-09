'Game Of Thrones' may be on its way out, but what we've known for some time now is that HBO aren't willing to give up on the land of Westeros and beyond. With a number of different spinoffs in development behind-the-scenes, from acclaimed writers such as Max Borenstein, Brian Helgeland, Brian Cogman, and Carly Wray, it would seem the network have now decided in which direction they'll go with the fantasy property when time's up on the original show.

Maisie Williams plays Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones'

Jane Goldman has been working on a show set far before the time we see on the small screen in 'Game of Thrones', and HBO are so impressed with her work on a pilot script, that she's now been given the go ahead to turn it into something real. Serving as a showrunner on the episode, she'll move into a full series if the network decide to go ahead with the project.

Goldman will work alongside author George R.R. Martin on the series' story if and when it does get picked up, whilst Vince Gerardis and Daniel Zelman will serve as executive producers, with both Goldman and George also working in that capacity.

HBO released a synopsis for the series, which reveals a little bit as to what to expect from the show: "Taking place thousands of years before the events of 'GAME OF THRONES', the series chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend... it’s not the story we think we know."

The series certainly sounds like something any 'Game of Thrones' fan would be interested in. What those working behind-the-scenes will have to do to cement a fan base however, is bring about a cast of characters both good and evil, and everything in between, to ensure those watching at home really connect with them. It's a tough task, but we're sure Goldman and co. are up for it.

'Game of Thrones' will conclude with its final season in 2019, on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK. We'll bring you more news surrounding the planned prequel as and when we get it.