'Game Of Thrones' fans have gotten to experience a wonderful taste of irony with a viral video featuring the cast 'singing' along to Gloria Gaynor's 1978 hit 'I Will Survive'. It must've have taken some 'GoT' lover a long time to put together but it's so worth it.

The cast of 'Game of Thrones' at the Emmy Awards

So far the gritty fantasy show in its 6 seasons has killed off more than 100 characters, so it seems fabulously appropriate to have the cast's lines dubbed to the tune of the number one diva classic. The video merges together various clips and soundbites from the show so that it appears they are speaking the lyrics to 'I Will Survive'.

The clip, which was uploaded on June 16th 2017, was part of the YouTube channel Sung By Movies, who have previously done a similar thing with strings of hits. They'll take a classic like David Bowie's 'Heroes' or Queen's 'We Will Rock You' and trawl through tens of movies to put together their lyrical bonanzas.

The seventh season of 'Game Of Thrones' is due to air on HBO on July 16th 2017, reuniting some of the surviving characters including Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

It was the bloodiest two episodes ever with the ending of season 6 last year, with 'Battle of the Bastards' and finale 'The Winds of Winter' massacring most of Westeros including Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), Walder Frey (David Bradley), Grand Maester Pycelle (Julian Glover) and King Tommen Baratheon (Dean-Charles Chapman).

'Game of Thrones', which was adapted by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss from George R. R. Martin's book 'A Song of Ice and Fire', will conclude as a series with season 8, which is expected to air in 2018 or 2019.