Ever since 'Wonder Woman' hit the big screen in 2017, fans have been wondering just how the sequel, starring Gal Gadot in the titular role and with Patty Jenkins once again serving as director, would compare and evolve the series on the big screen. Now, it seems that we're finally going to start getting some information as to what to expect from 'Wonder Woman 2', including the primary antagonist who'll be causing all sorts of problems for Diana Prince.

Chris Pine and Gal Gadot will return for 'Wonder Woman 2'

What we do know is that Chris Pine will be returning to his role as Steve Trevor, and that the movie will take place with the backdrop of the Cold War. A working title of 'Magic Hour' was revealed, which many thought meant Circe would become the villain of the piece, but now that doesn't seem to be the case. In fact, things could be getting more personal than ever for Diana if the current rumours turn out to be true.

That Hashtag Show claims in a new report that DC Comics fan-favourite villain Cheetah will bring the chaos to 'Wonder Woman 2', though an actress hasn't yet been lined up to take on the role. Emma Stone is said to have been asked to think about bringing the character to life, but the report goes on to say that she's already rejected the offer. That leaves the door open for somebody else to step in and relish what we think could be a fantastic opportunity.

Cheetah, like the best villains, is relatable and somebody that an audience will be able to empathise with on a human level. She's not somebody who wants to take over the world just because it's there for the taking, or wants to cause destruction because she's bored. She's got a meaty backstory, and that could more than provide a stable foundation for the rest of 'Wonder Woman 2' to build itself around.

With Jenkins at the helm once more, there are some lofty expectations surrounding the DC Extended Universe flick, and we're sure the talented filmmaker will come through with a movie that leaves everybody wanting more. With Wonder Woman currently cemented as the most interesting hero the DCEU has to offer, it's going to be very interesting to see just where her future lies.

