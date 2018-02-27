Cheetah has been a huge part of 'Wonder Woman' comics throughout the years.
Ever since 'Wonder Woman' hit the big screen in 2017, fans have been wondering just how the sequel, starring Gal Gadot in the titular role and with Patty Jenkins once again serving as director, would compare and evolve the series on the big screen. Now, it seems that we're finally going to start getting some information as to what to expect from 'Wonder Woman 2', including the primary antagonist who'll be causing all sorts of problems for Diana Prince.
Chris Pine and Gal Gadot will return for 'Wonder Woman 2'
What we do know is that Chris Pine will be returning to his role as Steve Trevor, and that the movie will take place with the backdrop of the Cold War. A working title of 'Magic Hour' was revealed, which many thought meant Circe would become the villain of the piece, but now that doesn't seem to be the case. In fact, things could be getting more personal than ever for Diana if the current rumours turn out to be true.
That Hashtag Show claims in a new report that DC Comics fan-favourite villain Cheetah will bring the chaos to 'Wonder Woman 2', though an actress hasn't yet been lined up to take on the role. Emma Stone is said to have been asked to think about bringing the character to life, but the report goes on to say that she's already rejected the offer. That leaves the door open for somebody else to step in and relish what we think could be a fantastic opportunity.
Cheetah, like the best villains, is relatable and somebody that an audience will be able to empathise with on a human level. She's not somebody who wants to take over the world just because it's there for the taking, or wants to cause destruction because she's bored. She's got a meaty backstory, and that could more than provide a stable foundation for the rest of 'Wonder Woman 2' to build itself around.
With Jenkins at the helm once more, there are some lofty expectations surrounding the DC Extended Universe flick, and we're sure the talented filmmaker will come through with a movie that leaves everybody wanting more. With Wonder Woman currently cemented as the most interesting hero the DCEU has to offer, it's going to be very interesting to see just where her future lies.
More: Gal Gadot Didn't Want To Give James Cameron "The Stage" Following 'Wonder Woman' Criticisms
We'll bring you more news on the upcoming 'Wonder Woman' sequel as and when we get it.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Jeff and Karen Gaffney live the suburban dream, Jeff works in HR in the city...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Diana is a princess and one of the best fighters on the island she was...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...