The first installment in the DC hit-franchise is still fresh in our minds, but details are emerging about the sequel.
Wonder Woman may still be showing on the silver screen, but it seems as though the sequel to the hit film is already in the works with multiple reports that Diana Prince will again find herself in a war zone, this time in the 1980s Cold War. The rumours started courtesy of inside sources at ScreenRant, with suspicions being confirmed by The Wrap.
In amongst the rumours is also the news that Chris Pine could return as Steve Trevor in the second instalment of the franchise. No other news has been made available, but we already know that Patty Jenkins is working on the DC film with boss Geoff Johns.
It comes as no surprise that work on a new Wonder Woman film is coming so quickly with the rip-roaring success of the Gal Gadot starring feature. The film has already grossed over $360 million and is the most successful DC Extended Universe film thus far.
As well as the success commercially, Wonder Woman has also been acclaimed critically - a rarity for DC films, with many people praising the origin story of Diana Prince as well as the chemistry between Gadot and Pine and the light-hearted tone in comparison to other DC films in recent years.
On the face of things, the move for Wonder Woman to again be set in the past may seem a strange move with many superhero films today seemingly having an obsession with the modern day, with future DC instalments Justice League and spin-off Aquaman being set in 2017 and 2018 respectively.
In other DC news, Walmart released their 'Back To School' advertisements this week with Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman all being featured in their costumes for the Justice League. The costumes tactfully avoid faces to avoid the issue of Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck not being involved in the campaign (Watch Below).
