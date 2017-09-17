The DC Extended Universe saw a new lease of life upon the release of 'Wonder Woman' earlier this year. Critically-acclaimed and adored by the majority of audiences across the globe, it did brilliantly well in the box office and injected over $800 million into the DCEU franchise. Following the criticism of the three movies that preceded it - 'Man of Steel', 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Suicide Squad' - it was something that was very much needed.

There's plenty of action for Gal Gadot to sink her teeth into as Wonder Woman

Now, with the upcoming 'Justice League' film bringing together Wonder Woman along with Batman (Ben Affleck), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller), as well as the rumoured revival of Superman (Henry Cavill), DC fans are more excited than ever before to see some of their favourite comic book heroes fighting to save the world on the big screen.

One of the most interesting aspects of the upcoming flick will of course be how the heroes work with one another, and get through their inevitable differing opinions. Tackling their most formidable threat yet in the form of Steppenwolf, they'll be forced to put everything aside for the greater good if they're to be a success.

Fortunately, Wonder Woman has had some time to hone her skills, as actress Gal Gadot explained to Us Weekly when asked how her character had changed for 'Justice League'.

"She's grown up," Gadot remarked. "It's been a century, after all! She'll bring her specific qualities to a group dynamic, and she understands the enemy better than anyone else."

Having lived for so long and obviously being a part of so many battles throughout her time, Wonder Woman will be an integral piece of the 'Justice League' puzzle and will likely be one of the most valuable assets when it comes to thwarting enemies.

It's going to be very interesting to see how much screen time the Queen of the Amazons will now get following her solo film's success when compared to her male counterparts, but we must also remember that this movie will serve as a proper introduction to Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg ahead of their own solo releases in the near future.

Whatever the case may be, excitement for 'Justice League' is at an all-time high and DCEU fans can't wait to finally sink their teeth into what should be one of the biggest superhero flicks of all time. It's going to be an interesting end to the year.

'Justice League' will be released in cinemas across the UK on November 17.