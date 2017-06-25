Patty Jenkins can rest assured that she's done a fantastic job in the Director's Chair for the latest DC Extended Universe movie release, 'Wonder Woman', as the Gal Gadot-led film has now topped $300 million in the US box office alone. It's an incredible score for the Amazonian Princess' first big screen solo flick, which took in $223 million globally across its opening weekend alone, marking the best opening weekend of all-time for a female director.

Gal Gadot helps 'Wonder Woman' storm past $300 million in the US

Whilst 'Cars 3' snuck past the film in North America last weekend, the movie still picked up enough money to take it past the $300 million mark this week, with 'Wonder Woman' making $7.3 million on Friday alone to storm past the incredible milestone. When ticket sales come in later today for the rest of the weekend, the film is expected to be closer to the $320 million mark.

That means that if all goes according to plan, the film will snatch the best fourth weekend ever for a Warner Bros. release, and with no signs of it slowing down any time soon, it could become the highest-grossing DCEU film within the week, creeping up on the 'Suicide Squad' gross of $3251 million and the $330.3 million 'Man of Steel' made.

All factors considered, 'Wonder Woman' has to be the movie that proves it doesn't matter whether your leading superhero is a man or a woman; so long as the talent is there in both cast and crew, you can do incredibly well.

Breaking down gender barriers in Hollywood is a constant battle for talented women across the world, so to see Jenkins, Gadot and company help do that is a wonderful thing to witness.

Next up for the DCEU is the 'Justice League' flick, which brings Wonder Woman together with Batman, Aquaman, The Flash, Cyborg and we expect Superman, once he's made it out of the coffin he found himself in at the end of 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'.

That film is released before the end of the year on November 17. Talk now of course will turn towards a second solo outing for Wonder Woman, which seems like a lock. Whether Jenkins will be on board for that remains to be seen, but surely she'll get first refusal after the job she's done this time round.

We'll bring you more information on the DCEU as and when we get it.