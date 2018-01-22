'Wonder Woman' is without a doubt the most critically successful film to come from the DC Extended Universe. Beaten only in the box office by 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', director Patty Jenkins and lead star Gal Gadot who took on the titular role in the film proved to be the perfect team, delivering a story that audiences could truly get behind.

Chris Pine and Gal Gadot in the first 'Wonder Woman' film

With a sequel confirmed and both Jenkins and Gadot officially making their return, the future's looking bright for Wonder Woman. Now, following the scandals that have plagued Hollywood in terms of sexual abuse allegations, 'Wonder Woman 2' is taking steps to ensure everybody on their set is protected.

The sequel has been confirmed to be the first to use a new set of anti-sexual harassment guidelines from the Producer's Guild of America, which were published just last week. During yesterday's (January 21) PGA Awards, the organisation confirmed that 'Wonder Woman 2' would be the first to officially adopt their policies on sexual harassment.

Co-presidents at the PGA, Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary had previously said in a statement: "For the past three months, the PGA's Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force has been working diligently on a set of concrete and pragmatic recommendations for producers and team members to recognise and combat sexual harassment both on and off the set.

"We're proud to announce that the Task Force has finished the first stage of its work, resulting in the PGA Anti-Sexual Harassment Guidelines."

They also noted that as more comes to light and they learn more about how to protect those working within the entertainment industry, the guidelines will likely evolve and change.

The pair added: "The PGA will continue to work with Time's Up and the industry commission chaired by Anita Hill."

This is a wonderful step forward for the entertainment industry, and should mark the start of a safer environment for both men and women to work in. What we must remember however is that sexual misconduct isn't something that exists only in Hollywood. Hopefully, more is being done in every industry to ensure workers can be safe whilst doing the job they love.

More: Gal Gadot Demands Brett Ratner Be Removed From 'Wonder Woman 2'

We'll bring you more news on 'Wonder Woman 2' and the rest of the DCEU as and when we get it.