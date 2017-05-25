The European premiere of 'Wonder Woman' in London next week has been called off in the wake of the Manchester terror attacks.
Warner Bros. has cancelled the scheduled red carpet premiere of Wonder Woman in London next week, following the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
The studio announced the news on Wednesday (May 24th), a week ahead of the planned red carpet affair in Leicester Square on May 31st for its European premiere. It is due to open in the U.K. on June 1st, and on the following day in the States.
“Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the U.K.,” Warner Bros. said in a statement to Deadline. “In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London.”
However, Wonder Woman is still set to make it world premiere in Los Angeles this Thursday.
The movie’s stars, including Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright, had all been due to attend the premiere and chat to the media, but such high-profile activity has been deemed too risky in the immediate aftermath of the appalling attack at Manchester’s MEN Arena, in which 22 people died and dozens were more seriously injured by a suicide bomber.
British prime minister Theresa May has raised the terrorist threat level to ‘critical’ in the days following Monday’s attack, meaning that the security forces believe another similar atrocity is imminent.
Ariana Grande, whose concert was the target of the attack, has also cancelled all her live dates for the next couple of weeks, including two dates at London’s O2 Arena later this week.
“Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled, as well as all shows through June 5th in Switzerland,” her management said in a statement this week.
