To-date, fans of DC's Extended Universe have been given Superman-centric film 'Man Of Steel', which was followed up with 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and the villain-focused third entry, 'Suicide Squad'. Though none of the three made a great mark with the critics, they still made big bucks in the box office, with 'Wonder Woman' now set to land as the fourth instalment.

Gal Gadot takes on the titular role in 'Wonder Woman'

Early reactions from those who have been lucky enough to see screenings ahead of official release have been great, with Gadot's performance and director Patty Jenkins' work at the helm especially earning a brilliant response. But what will we see of the character in the flick? Will she be evolved from the colder Wonder Woman we saw in 'Batman v Superman', who was close to giving up on humanity?

"It was really important for Patty and me that this character will be relatable," the actress explained in a chat with CinemaBlend. "And I think the fact that she's the most powerful warrior, but she can also be vulnerable; and she can be confident but confused; blunt, but curious. There's so many different qualities to her character that makes her not perfect and easier for us to relate. She's still Diana, but nowadays she's wiser and more educated about the complexities of life and the world and mankind. But she's always full of compassion and warmth and love for everyone."

It certainly sounds like Wonder Woman is going to be a well-rounded character and an asset to the DCEU, but whether or not the execution will land with the toughest critics is yet to be seen. All the arrows are pointing in the direction of this being the most-loved DCEU addition to-date, but of course we'll have to wait and see critical reaction before celebrating.

More: Patty Jenkins Didn't Cut A Single Scene From 'Wonder Woman'

'Wonder Woman' hits cinemas across the globe on June 2, 2017.