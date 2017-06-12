A clear winner with the critics and currently sitting with over $250 million in the worldwide box office, DC Extended Universe movie 'Wonder Woman' is obviously one of the most exciting and thrilling superhero films of the modern day. Finally bringing the titular hero to the big screen for her first big budget Hollywood movie, 'Wonder Woman' has proven that the DCEU can be a success, following the critically panned first trilogy of films 'Man of Steel', 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Suicide Squad'.

Chris Pine stars alongside Gal Gadot in new DCEU flick 'Wonder Woman'

Gal Gadot leads the film as Diana Prince, joined by Chris Pine as romantic love interest Steve Trevor. Patty Jenkins takes her seat in the Director's Chair, working on a story co-written by Allan Heinberg, Geoff Johns, Zack Snyder and Jason Fuchs.

What many didn't know about Gadot however is that, following the film she was required to go back for a number of reshoots. This is standard practice, but Gadot had fallen pregnant before being asked to go back.

Gadot made her DCEU debut in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'

"She's pregnant during part of the movie, in a suit out in a field in the freezing cold in others," director Patty Jenkins explained, talking to EW.

"There are so many things we asked her to do: Now do it on one foot. Now shout while you're doing it. Now it's raining in the freezing cold and you've lost your voice, go. Every day it was a hilarious gauntlet and she would do it."

She added: "Now, at least, we will be able to tell her [new] daughter Maya that she's in her mom's stomach right then, in the middle of that battle scene."

"On close-up I looked very much like Wonder Woman," Gadot joked. "On wide shots I looked very funny, like Wonder Woman pregnant with Kermit the Frog."

Of course, you could never tell of Gadot's condition when watching 'Wonder Woman' thanks to the magic of movie making. Still, knowing that she was pregnant whilst still putting on an incredible performance of course means she should be commended.

'Wonder Woman' is available in cinemas across the globe now.