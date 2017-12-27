Earlier this year, DC Extended Universe flick 'Wonder Woman' sent viewers into a spin, earning critical acclaim with reviewers and enjoying a great response from the wider viewing public. With Patty Jenkins in the director's chair (the first woman to direct a superhero movie) and Gal Gadot leading the charge as the titular hero (the first woman to front a superhero movie), there was a lot of history being made. Thankfully, it will go down as an incredibly popular and positive move in the comic book movie world.

Gal Gadot brought Wonder Woman into the DC film universe

Taking in over $800 million in the worldwide box office and instantly becoming one of the most successful entries from the DC cinematic universe, 'Wonder Woman' was truly something special for the majority of people who saw it, and that of course extends to everybody involved.

Gadot is one of those people, and recently spoke about how she felt when she saw critics were reacting positively to her flick.

Speaking with EW about the year and the success she saw with the film, the actress said: "I said, “It’s unbelievably amazing! I can’t believe this is happening to us right now!” And my daughter, who’s 6 now, and was part of the production — when you work so many hours [your children] come to set and become part of the circus. My daughter got so excited. My daughter asked me, “What’s happening, mama?” I told her: “People are liking the movie. See, if you work hard enough and you have good intentions sometimes in life people appreciate it.” And she jumped at me with teary eyes and said, “I’m proud of you mommy!” That was a moment I’ll never forget as a parent and a mother. It was a very special thing."

The memory is a beautiful one and something we imagine Gadot will cherish. Now, with a planned sequel in the works and both Gadot and Jenkins returning to see if their dream team status will live on, hopefully more memories like this one can be made.

We'll bring you more news on the DCEU, including 'Wonder Woman 2' as and when we get it.