Future Islands are back on the other side of the pond with a series of UK and European shows over the Spring and Summer period. The headline dates will mark their first European performances in a year and a half, when they were promoting their fourth album 'Singles'.

The Baltimore synthpop band will kick off their latest dates at Berlin's Astra on March 21st 2017, while their last currently announced date is the Paredes de Coura Festival in Taboão, Portugal. Among their UK dates are performances at Liverpool's O2 Academy, Leeds' Stylus and Nottingham's Rock City.

Meanwhile, Future Islands do have a handful of US shows coming up. They have been announced to perform at Coachella in Indio, California in April, as well as Tennessee's Bonnaroo in June and Panorama Festival in New York in July.

The band; who are frontman Samuel T. Herring, bassist William Cashion and keyboardist Gerrit Whelmers; haven't played in the UK since 2015, in which year they made notable appearances at Glastonbury Festival, Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny, Bestival, End of the Road, Way Out West and BST Hyde Park, not to mention a show at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

They released their last album 'Singles' in 2014, featuring the critically acclaimed lead song 'Seasons (Waiting on You)' which they played in a legendary performanced on 'The Late Show with David Letterman'. The album was produced by Chris Coady, who is best known for working with the likes of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and TV on the Radio. In 2015, they unveiled a brand new single for Record Store Day - it was a double A-side featuring 'Haunted by You' and 'The Chase'.

Tickets for all headline shows (apart from their July 6th gig at Dublin's Iveagh Gardens) will be on sale from January 25th 2017. Tickets for the Dublin show will be available on January 27th.

Tour Dates:

March 21 - BERLIN, Astra

April 27 - GLASGOW, Barrowlands

April 28 - LEEDS, Stylus

April 29 - LIVERPOOL, O2 Academy

April 30 - BRIGHTON, Dome

May 2 - NOTTINGHAM, Rock City

May 3 - BRISTOL, O2 Academy

May 6 - BARCELONA, Razzmatazz

May 9 - PARIS, Elysee Montmartre

June 30 - BELGIUM, Rock Werchter

July 6 - DUBLIN, Iveagh Gardens

August 16-19 - TABOAO, Paredes de Coura Festival