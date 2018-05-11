A body found at a marina at Port Edgar in Scotland has been confirmed as that of Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison, who had been reported missing earlier in the week.

The discovery was made on Thursday evening (May 10th) at around 20:30 between Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing.

The 36 year old singer and songwriter, had gone missing in the early hours of Wednesday morning, having last been spotted leaving the Dakota Hotel in nearby South Queensferry at 01:00. His family, including brother and bandmate Grant Hutchison, had said they had had recent concerns regarding his mental well-being, and said that they were “devastated” by his death.

Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit, performing in 2010

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, his family said that Scott “wore his heart on his sleeve, and that was evident in the lyrics of his music and the content of many of his social media posts. He was passionate, articulate and charismatic, as well as being one of the funniest and kindest people we knew. Friends and family would all agree that he had a brilliant sense of humour and was a great person to be around.”

“Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as to when it will take hold of you,” it added. “Scott battled bravely with his own issues for many years and we are immensely proud of him for being so open with his struggles. His willingness to discuss these matters in the public domain undoubtedly raised awareness of mental health issues and gave others confidence and belief to discuss their own issues.”

Hutchison’s Frightened Rabbit bandmates released their own statement: “There are no words to describe the overwhelming sadness and pain that comes with the death of our beloved Scott, but to know he is no longer suffering brings us some comfort.”

“Reading messages of support and hope from those he has helped through his art has helped immensely and we encourage you all to continue doing this. He will be missed by all of us and his absence will always be felt but he leaves a legacy of hope, kindness and colour that will forever be remembered and shared.”

When the news was confirmed, tributes began pouring in from other Scottish musicians, such as Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody, Belle & Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch and Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos.

Former Radio 1 DJ Edith Bowman tweeted: “Can't really believe I'm reading this. Saddest awakening ever. Love and best wishes to all the Hutchison and Frabbit family.”

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also tweeted: “Heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with Scott's family, friends and fans. A remarkable and much loved talent.”