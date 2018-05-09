Concern is growing for the welfare and safety of Scott Hutchison, the lead singer of Scottish indie band Frightened Rabbit, after the group reported him missing since the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 36 year old singer was last seen at 01:00 on Wednesday (May 9th) as he left the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, near Edinburgh. He is described as white, 6ft tall with a stocky build, dark hair and a thick beard, and was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, navy blue hooded jacket, grey or khaki trousers and white trainers.

Inspector Graeme Dignan said on Wednesday afternoon: “We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward.”

Frightened Rabbit also shared a message via their official Twitter account with their fanbase, which read: “We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now.”

Hutchison’s brother and bandmate Grant also shared a message via Instagram, pleading for Scott to get in touch: “If somehow you are reading this Scott then can you just let someone know you’re safe please? We love you very much.”

Scott Hutchison had sent two tweets just a few hours before he was last seen. “Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones,” he wrote in the first. A second, posted 20 minutes later, read: “I’m away now. Thanks.”

Frightened Rabbit was formed in 2003 as a solo project for Scott Hutchison – with the name taken from a nickname his mother gave him because he was very shy as a child – before his brother and other bandmates joined to expand the group to a five-piece. Their fifth and most recent studio album, Painting of a Panic Attack, was released in 2016 to great critical acclaim.

