With the series having been obtained by Netflix earlier this year, fans of ‘Friends’ were given a real treat, and the show and its famous storylines were brought back into the public eye for the first time in a while.

Now, co-creator David Crane has spilled the beans on whether Ross and Rachel actually stayed together. Crane, who devised the series with co-writer Marta Kauffman, was speaking at a comedy showrunners panel for The Wrap’s Emmy series on Wednesday (June 6th).

He was asked whether Ross and Rachel – portrayed by David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston and whose on/off romance was the central dynamic throughout all ten seasons – would still be together, 14 years on. “Yes. Come on, they worked really hard, ten years,” he revealed. Aw.

Same goes for Chandler and Monica, apparently, though we suspect fewer people thought they might have split up. However, Crane did have bad news for any fans hoping for a ‘Friends’ reunion.

“[It's] never happening,” he confirmed. “Never. We did it! It's done! That's why you don't want to see more of it because it's all a happy ending.”

‘Friends’, starring Schwimmer, Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc and Lisa Kudrow, ran for ten years before concluding in 2004. It spawned an ill-fated spin-off with LeBlanc’s character Joey, but Crane helped to devise the actor’s successful ‘Episodes’ series over the last few years.

In 2018, re-boots and revivals are becoming increasingly fashionable. ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘Roseanne’ have both enjoyed comebacks in recent months, although the latter was cancelled in acrimonious circumstances following Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet.

However, Crane’s denial that ‘Friends’ will ever make a comeback seems to chime with the rest of the cast’s views. A couple of years ago, a complete cast reunion was notably foiled by Perry, who is busy pursuing a stage career.

