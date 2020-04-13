Freddie Prinze Jr and Sarah Michelle Gellar became friends because she didn't know how to drive.

The 44-year-old actor and Sarah, 42, worked together on the teen horror movie 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' in 1997 - and Freddie has revealed how Sarah's lack of driving skills helped them to form a strong bond.

The actor - who married Sarah in 2002 - told Us Weekly: ''She didn't have a driver's license. She didn't know how to drive. And we were shooting in Southport, North Carolina, which was an hour's drive from the nearest Wilmington, which was the biggest city that was closest to us.

''It was an hour drive just to get to the gym. And when we transported the film down to South Park, she had no way to get up there.

''So, I started driving her, and that's when her and I became friends. And we just would talk about life and stuff like that, and we had completely different philosophies on just about everything.

''Because she was a born and raised New Yorker and I was a born and raised LA kid, and we just looked at everything like night and day.''

Freddie - who also starred in the movie alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe - explained that Sarah joined the project at the last moment.

He said: ''She came right at the end. We screen-tested with two other girls here in LA - Sarah, I think, was in New York at the time. And then when we got out there, they hadn't found her character yet.

''And then all of a sudden they said, 'Hey, we got her. She's coming in.' And she flew in, I think the same day as the rest of us, to North Carolina. And that's when we started.''