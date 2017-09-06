The world has desperately been waiting on a Freddie Mercury or Queen biopic for years, and now we're finally getting one in the shape of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' starring Rami Malek next year. The first picture of the actor as the late singer has now been unveiled and it's totally uncanny.

The 'Mr. Robot' star recreated Freddie's iconic look from the Live Aid concert in 1985 in the first official photo from the movie, and it comes only a week after Rami teased its imminent arrival on Twitter following his first costume fittings.

'I just had my make up, hair and costume tests as Freddie Mercury and it was overwhelmingly cool and truly unforgettable. Pics coming soon', he told his followers.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' follows the titanic success of Queen during the mid to late seventies into the eighties, culminating at their unforgettable record-breaking performance at Live Aid where they stole the show, playing to the biggest TV audience ever with 1.9 billion viewers and making their set what would become known as one of the greatest rock performances of all time. The concert's history is made all the more poignant by the fact that it came just one year before Queen embarked on their final tour with Freddie before his death from AIDS in 1991.

.@ItsRamiMalek teased..."I just had my make up, hair and costume tests as Freddie Mercury. Pics coming soon..." We didn't have to wait long.

'When you're able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror', Malek told EW, following his first costume and make-up session. 'It's a very affirming moment.'

He also reveals that the singing parts of the film will feature a combination of Rami's voice, recordings of Freddie as well as a soundalike. 'We're going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible', he explained. 'I'm in Abbey Road [Studios] right now if that should say anything to you. I'm not working on my acting.'

The Emmy nominated Bryan Singer ('The Usual Suspects', 'X-Men') is at the helm of the musical biopic, with BAFTA nominee Justin Haythe ('Revolutionary Road', 'The Lone Ranger') and the twice Academy Award nominated Anthony McCarten ('Darkest Hour', 'The Theory of Everything') having written the screenplay.

The movie will also star Ben Hardy from 'Eastenders' as Roger Taylor and 'Jamestown' actor Gwilym Lee as Brian May.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' is set to be released on December 25th 2018.