Fred Savage has denied the allegations of sexual assault and harassment being levelled against him by a former female crew member of his show ‘The Grinder’, with the Fox network standing by him.

The 41 year old comedian and entertainer has been accused of physically attacking and verbally abusing a woman, Youngjoo Hwang, who worked in the wardrobe department of Fox series ‘The Grinder’ back in 2015.

According to a report by TMZ this week, the woman is suing both Savage and Twentieth Century Fox for harassment, assault, battery and discrimination.

“Mr. Savage was aggressive towards me. He would routinely curse at me, yell at me, demean me when all I was trying to do my job. It became more and more stressful for me to go to work because I was scared of the abuse and what I would have to encounter on any given day. I’m not the only woman on set that Mr. Savage targetted. There were others and this was well known on set,” Hwang told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday (March 21st), outlining the allegations.

Fred Savage has denied the accusations of assault and harassment that emerged yesterday

Recounting a specific incident, she said: “I was attempting to brush off dandruff off of Mr. Savage’s jacket. Mr. Savage snapped. He yelled at me, told me not to touch him and he hit my arm violently three times. I could not stop crying, I was in pain, I was humiliated and I was scared. This was the last straw for me because now me physical safety was at risk.”

More: Pam Dawber claims Robin Williams regularly groped and “flashed” her on set of ‘Mork & Mindy’

On the same day, Savage moved to deny the accusations. “I was made aware that a woman working in the costume department of a show I was on almost three years ago has claimed that I treated her harshly on set simply because she was a woman. These accusations are completely without merit and absolutely untrue. Fox conducted an extensive internal investigation into her claims, a process in which I fully participated. After concluding a thorough investigation, Fox determined that there was absolutely no evidence to support these accusations. None of her claims could be substantiated because they did not happen.”

His statement continued: “We have witnessed so much bravery from those speaking out recently, but I will just as boldly protect myself and my family from those seeking to tarnish my good name. I cannot let these people in particular denigrate me while harming the message of thousands of women and others who have suffered and continue to suffer.”

“Fox takes all allegations of improper conduct very seriously. We conducted a thorough investigation into these allegations and found no evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of Mr. Savage,” the network said in a separate statement to People. “We will vigorously defend against these unfounded claims.”

More: ‘The Wonder Years’ cast are re-united – but where have they been since the show ended? [archive]