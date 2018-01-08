Fred Durst has issued a passionate plea to US President Donald Trump.

The 47-year-old musician has taken to Twitter to issue a message to the businessman-turned-politician, who recently attacked CNN host Jake Tapper on the website.

Trump's tweet read: ''Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky! (sic)''

But Durst subsequently took to the micro-blogging website, pleading with Trump to cease attacking public figures on the platform.

The musician claimed that Trump's approach to his grievances are misguided.

He wrote: ''You have this wonderful opportunity to make our world better. We unmistakably need a role model and leader for the now, and the future. This isn't the way.''

Meanwhile, in December, it was revealed that Durst had been banned from the Ukraine for five years.

Reports claimed that the 'Rollin'' singer has been prohibited from entering the country ''in the interests of guaranteeing the security of our state''.

The decision was taken after he revealed a desire to move to the Crimea to make a Russian reality TV show, while Durst also said he'd like to be granted a Russian passport.

The issue was ignited when he said: ''I wouldn't mind getting a Russian passport. If you have communication with the relevant authorities, which could assist with obtaining it ... share.''