Franz Ferdinand have finally launched the video for their synth-laden new single 'Always Ascending'; the title track from their upcoming fifth album of the same name which is due out next year.
The single was released in October, while the video dropped in December. Directed by AB/CD/CD, who also helmed the video for their song 'Johnny Delusional', it captures a number of slow motion scenes featuring the band members defying gravity, with various psychedelic backgrounds thrown in for good measure.
The Scottish band haven't released an album since 2013's 'Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action', apart from their collaborative project with Sparks as the supergroup FFS, and this marks the first release with new members Dino Bardot and Julian Corrie who joined this year following Nick McCarthy's departure.
The album is being produced by Philippe Zdar from the French synthpop duo Cassius. There's certainly a different feel to the new material, with the band opting for an experimental disco sound for their rock aesthetic.
Franz Ferdinand have a number of performance dates coming up, with their tour officially kicking off in February with a series of UK and Ireland dates. Europe follows in March with North American dates coming in April, but they'll be back Europe in the summer.
'Always Ascending' will be released on February 9th 2018 through Domino Records.
