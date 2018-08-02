The Mercury Prize might be the main indie music accolade everyone's talking about, but if you're in Scotland you'll be more interested to hear this year's nominations for the Scottish Album of the Year. The ceremony takes place next month, and in that time the long-list will be whittled down to nine.

Franz Ferdinand at The Biggest Weekend

Like the Mercury Prize, the SAY Award includes a monetary prize which this year stands at £20,000, while the 9 runners-up get £1,000 each. There are 20 artists on the long-list, with the stand-out nominees including Franz Ferdinand with their sixth studio album 'Always Ascending', former Mercury Prize winners Young Fathers with their Ninja Tune outing 'Cocoa Sugar' and, of course, Glasgow's Mogwai with their release from last year 'Every Country's Sun'.

If they make it to the short-list, it will be Mogwai's third time, while Young Fathers have been runners-up twice, winning once in 2014 for their album 'Tape Two'.

Last year, Sacred Paws won the award for their debut album 'Strike A Match'. Debuts this year include Catholic Action's 'In Memory Of', Golden Teacher's 'No Luscious Life' and Martha Ffion's 'Sunday Best'.

Meanwhile, Adam Holmes and The Embers' newest offering 'Midnight Milk' won't even be out until after the awards ceremony, but they're still up there after the success of first album 'Brighter Still'.

At least 100 judges will be tasked with reducing that long-list down to a short-list of just 9 nominees, leaving room for one more to be decided in a public vote.

The Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award had its inaugural year in 2012, partnering with the likes of Creative Scotland, TicketWeb and others to celebrate music of all genres in the small UK nation. The first ever winner was Bill Wells and Aidan Moffat for 'Everything's Getting Older'.

The SAY prize ceremony will take place at Paisley Town Hall on September 6th 2018.

Scottish Album of the Year 2018 Nominations:

Adam Holmes and The Embers - Midnight Milk

BABE - Kiss & Tell

Best Girl Athlete - Best Girl Athlete

Blue Rose Code - The Water of Leith

Catholic Action - In Memory Of

Chris Stout and Catriona McKay - Bare Knuckle

Elephant Sessions - All We Have Is Now

Franz Ferdinand - Always Ascending

Golden Teacher - No Luscious Life

Happy Meals (now known as Free Love) - Full Ashram Devotional Ceremony (Volumes IV - VI)

Karine Polwart with Pippa Murphy - A Pocket of Wind Resistance

Kobi Onyame - Gold

Martha Ffion - Sunday Best

Mogwai - Every Country's Sun

Neon Waltz - Strange Hymns

Out Lines - Conflats

Pronto Mama - Any Joy

Siobhan Wilson - There Are No Saints

The Spook School - Could It Be Different

Young Fathers - Cocoa Sugar