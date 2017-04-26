Frankie Bridge ''sucks'' at packing.

The 28-year-old singer - who is known for being in the girl band The Saturdays alongside Vanessa White, Rochelle Humes, Una Healy and Mollie King - has admitted she struggles to fill her suitcase and organise herself when she is travelling.

The brunette beauty shared a video on her Instagram Story, which remains on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours, of a pile of clothes on the floor in her room.

The 'Up' hitmaker - who has sons Carter and Parker with her husband Wayne Bridge - captioned the picture: ''We all know I suck at packing (sic).''

Frankie - whose full name is Francesca - panned around a few rooms in her home to showcase multiple clusters of clothes and shoes that she is contemplating taking with her.

And although Frankie gets in a tizz when she has to organise the contents of her holdalls, she has admitted there is one thing she will always take with her on a vacation.

Alongside a clip of a large box of 120 PG Tips tea bags,s he wrote: ''When this is the only thing your certain your packing (sic).''

Frankie has yet to reveal where she will be venturing off to and with who.