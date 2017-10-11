While the world will always remember Frankie Muniz as the teen star of 'Malcolm in the Middle', the actor has made the shocking revelation that he actually remembers very little from his rise to fame. A number of injuries and health issues may have had a serious effect on his long-term memory.

Appearing on 'Dancing With The Stars' last night (October 10th 2017) for a dance with the theme 'The Most Memorable Year', the 31-year-old star confesses that some of his most impressive ventures have been forgotten, possibly due to experiencing nine concussions and a number of mini-strokes in his lifetime.

'It makes me a little sad', Muniz said on the show, pondering his lost memories. 'Things pop back into my mind [that] I should have remembered... It's something that I never really wanted to talk about, because I'm just me and this is my life. But we were talking about Malcolm [in the Middle] and how it started, and I don't really have memories of being on the show.'

He adds that he often feels like it wasn't him who experienced those important times, and it becomes all the more poignant when he speaks to his mother about his life. 'Over the past 10 years, my mom will bring up things like trips we went on or big events and they are new stories to me', he said. 'I don't know what the cause of it is. It's not something I looked into, I just thought it was how my brain is - so I thought it was normal. I didn't know I should remember going to the Emmys when I was younger.'

Despite his remarkably poor memory, he still won't consult a doctor about it. 'I'm not a doctor person', he says. 'Every time I go to the doctors they just tell me I'm crazy.'

Instead, his girlfriend Paige tries to combat his problems by keeping a detailed diary for him to peruse each day. 'She literally writes because I get sad at the thought of losing the memories', he reveals. 'So she writes in a journal that I can look at every day and it's really cool, because it has amazing detail. She started doing that about a year ago and hopefully she'll continue. She's awesome. She's very supportive. I hope we have a lot more memories [together].'