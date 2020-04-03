Frank Ocean has released singles 'Dear April' and 'Cayendo' on streaming services.

The 'Nikes' star previously released the double A-side as a vinyl-exclusive, but he finally made them available for all to hear on April 3.

Frank previously previewed the tracks at his inaugural PrEP+ club night in New York City, last October.

The vinyl also featured remixes of the songs by Justice and Sango.

Whilst there are also acoustic versions available online.

The 32-year-old singer previously revealed his latest music was inspired by ''different iterations of nightlife''.

He said: ''I've been interested in club, and the many different iterations of nightlife for music and songs.

''And so the things I look at now have a lot to do with those scenes: Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic.''

And the 'Chanel' hitmaker insisted he would rather ''lie'' in music to produce a ''full motion-picture fantasy'' than lay his heart on the line.

He said: ''In order for me to satisfy expectations, there needs to be an outpouring of my heart or my experiences in a very truthful, vulnerable way.

''I'm more interested in lies than that. Like, give me a full motion-picture fantasy.''

Frank generally works alone but has been enjoying working with other people in the studio and likes giving himself over to people who know more than he does.

He explained: ''I like the parts of the process where I work with session musicians or with other record producers or featured artists and guest vocalists.

''I've been trying to make time to do more of that sort of thing, and be in spaces where I'm not the expert.''

The release of the two singles is his first new release since he aired 'DHL' on his Beats 1 radio show 'blonded'.

Frank's last studio album was 2016's 'Blonde' and he also released the visual LP 'Endless' that same year.